HC Wainwright Increases Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $70.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

