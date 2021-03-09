H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.89

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

