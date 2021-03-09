Head-To-Head Comparison: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 7.19 $45.90 million $0.76 18.87 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 2.02 $18.70 million $1.85 7.61

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48% Chatham Lodging Trust -39.04% -10.16% -5.14%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

