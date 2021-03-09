Head-To-Head Comparison: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) vs. The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red River Bancshares and The Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 1 7 10 0 2.50

The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $47.62, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 28.54% 10.37% 1.25% The Bank of New York Mellon 23.09% 9.89% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and The Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 4.95 $24.82 million $3.49 17.38 The Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.93 $4.44 billion $4.02 11.35

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. In addition, it provides treasury management, private banking, and investment services. The company operates 25 banking centers and 32 ATMs. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services. The Investment Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services. The company also engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, financial intermediaries, governments, high net worth individuals, insurance companies, non-profit organizations, pensions, and sovereign institutions. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

