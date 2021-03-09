Head to Head Comparison: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 27.89 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -37.80 Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 167.89 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -19.96

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $63.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

