Head to Head Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 272.55%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 0.91 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -4.40 Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 26.50 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -8.63% -141.90% -30.57% Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08%

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

