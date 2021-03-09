Head-To-Head Survey: GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GasLog and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $668.64 million 0.82 -$100.66 million $0.29 19.83 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.41 $930.23 million $5.09 5.67

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of GasLog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog -18.58% 1.81% 0.54% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Volatility & Risk

GasLog has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GasLog and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 6 1 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 8 7 0 2.38

GasLog currently has a consensus price target of $4.89, suggesting a potential downside of 14.91%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential downside of 27.93%. Given GasLog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GasLog is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats GasLog on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

