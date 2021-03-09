Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 416.39 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £354.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68.
About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L)
