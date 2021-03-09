Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 416.39 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Headlam Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £354.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

