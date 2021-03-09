Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Gap Down to $422.00

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.51), but opened at GBX 408 ($5.33). Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at GBX 414.62 ($5.42), with a volume of 143,119 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £354.39 million and a P/E ratio of -37.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.67%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

