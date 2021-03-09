Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 206,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 1.6% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vistra worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vistra by 26.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:VST traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,737. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

