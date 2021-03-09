Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $38.86. 4,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,014. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

