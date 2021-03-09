Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 22,510 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,219. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.