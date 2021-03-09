Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 29,200 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.97% of Orion Energy Systems worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 384,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of 192.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

