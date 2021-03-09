Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.96% of Barrett Business Services worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.00. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,530. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

