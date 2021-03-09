Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,288 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.