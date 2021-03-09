Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Raymond James worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

RJF traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. 8,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $124.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.