Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. The Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.46% of The Bancorp worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.