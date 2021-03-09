Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 540.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $4.06 on Monday, hitting $175.57. 11,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,314. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

