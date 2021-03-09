Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Brady worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $144,422.19. Insiders have sold 81,629 shares of company stock worth $4,336,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

BRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

