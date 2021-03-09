Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,316. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

