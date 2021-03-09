Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,436 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

