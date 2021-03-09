Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 67,114 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 1,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $935.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.