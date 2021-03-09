Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 689,966 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 689,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

