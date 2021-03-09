Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Kennametal makes up 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Kennametal worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

KMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

