Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.41% of Photronics worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Photronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

