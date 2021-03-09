Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Pretium Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Pretium Resources worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. 23,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

