Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Avanos Medical worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,049. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

