Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up about 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of PotlatchDeltic worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

