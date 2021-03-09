Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.

JAZZ traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,916. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

