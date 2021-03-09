Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 24,125 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of LECO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

