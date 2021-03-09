Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 51,927 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.35% of American Vanguard worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 210,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 435.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE AVD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.02.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

