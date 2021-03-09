Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of First Internet Bancorp worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

