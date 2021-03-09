Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 69,500 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Zovio accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 7.91% of Zovio worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZVO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

