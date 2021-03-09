Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44. 1,214,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,225,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

