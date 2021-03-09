Heather L. Mayo Sells 931 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 974,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

