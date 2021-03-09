HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Hits $411.52 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $411.52 million and $88,102.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046141 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009493 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018598 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

