Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HLIO opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

