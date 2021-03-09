Helium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Helium has a market capitalization of $343.43 million and $2.76 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium token can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00008588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00284937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.18 or 0.02410050 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,333,892 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.