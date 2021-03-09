Hellenic Coin Price Down 81.4% Over Last 7 Days (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 81.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and $1,300.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00367168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

