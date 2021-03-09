Hellenic Coin Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $132.14 million and approximately $312,620.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.00365419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.