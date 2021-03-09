HelloGold Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $538,766.02 and $11.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

