Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.43

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $530.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

