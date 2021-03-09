HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $646.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,939,913 coins and its circulating supply is 260,804,763 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

