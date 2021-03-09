Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.