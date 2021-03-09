Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
Heritage Global Company Profile
