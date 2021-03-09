Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

