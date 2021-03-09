Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,359 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,265,000 after acquiring an additional 586,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

