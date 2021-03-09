Heritage Trust Co Acquires 5,210 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

