Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. The company had a trading volume of 199,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

