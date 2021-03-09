Heritage Trust Co Has $3.39 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

