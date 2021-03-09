Heritage Trust Co Has $7.35 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 85,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

